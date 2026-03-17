Analyst Has Concerning Outlook For Browns In 2026

The draft hasn’t occurred yet, and we still have several months before the start of the new NFL season, but football analysts are already predicting how teams will fare in 2026. Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, their chances of becoming Super Bowl champions are still low, according to certain experts.

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports released a power ranking of all 32 teams and ranked the Browns at No. 31, ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals.

In his piece, he noted Cleveland’s recent offensive line changes but seems to think they should have focused on a wide receiver instead.

“They gutted their offensive line, as expected, but rebuilding with guard Zion Johnson, offensive tackle Tytus Howard and center Elgton Jenkins is questionable, to say the least. Another receiver could’ve helped their young quarterbacks, too,” Vacchiano wrote.

The Browns have taken big swings so far in the offseason, but Vacchiano feels they are “questionable” at best. That isn’t the sort of review that a rebuilding team wants to receive.

The good news for the Browns is that the offseason isn’t even close to being done. The NFL draft is around the corner, and it could be a pivotal turning point for Cleveland. If they play their cards right, they could walk away with a few promising rookies, just like they did last season.

They might also trade down in the draft, swapping their picks with other teams. This could allow the Browns to find their wide receiver and also accumulate a few other potential stars or draft picks that will pay off in the years ahead.

However, even if they are very productive during the draft, they will enter next season as underdogs. But that doesn’t mean they can’t impress and do better than people expect.

They might not look like playoff contenders to some, but Cleveland is clearly working hard to improve their chances.

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