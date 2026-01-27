Oddsmakers Have No Faith In Browns’ 2027 Super Bowl Chances

The Cleveland Browns are one of four current NFL teams to never appear in the Super Bowl. They’re joined by the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars, and would love to get out of this rut sooner rather than later.

It quickly became clear in 2025 that the Browns were not going to be competitive in the division, much less have any opportunity to win the big game. They have plenty to work on heading into the 2026 campaign, and they’re still searching for their newest head coach.

Browns fans don’t have much confidence in this team to make a Super Bowl run anytime soon, and the odds from sportsbooks seem to agree. They’ve already put out odds for the 2027 Super Bowl, which news anchor Nick Camino shared on X, expressing his thoughts about where the Browns are positioned.

“#Browns given the worst odds to win the 2027 Super Bowl by oddsmakers at @SuperBookNV

. Cleveland listed at 200/1 odds with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. TWO-HUNDRED TO ONE,” Camino said.

Odds like these are a clear indicator that the Browns are not expected to be competitive in 2026. They’re joined by the Cardinals, Dolphins, Jets, and Titans at 200/1, so they’re not alone as long-shot bottom-feeders.

The last time the Browns were in the AFC Championship game was 1989, when they lost to the Denver Broncos, and the last time they won a playoff game was in 2020 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sportsbooks can feel content with odds like this, knowing the Browns aren’t likely to sniff the title game, at least during the 2026 season.

A lot has to change for the Browns to become competitive, which starts with their newest head coach. Several candidates have withdrawn from the search, which is a tough pill to swallow for fans who would like to see a top-tier coach come into the building.

Once they find a new coach and start building this team based on how he wants to move forward, a clearer picture will be formed about the future of this organization.

