Insider Reveals Browns’ Potential Plan At Left Tackle

The Cleveland Browns have already done a lot of work this offseason when it comes to rebuilding their offensive line. With three veteran acquisitions, they have stocked that unit with some established and accomplished players.

However, there is one very important opening that still needs to be addressed. In trying to solve the left tackle position, the Browns could decide on a combination of experience and rookie upside.

Insider Tony Grossi is breaking down the Browns’ potential strategy, which could be a combination of returning starter Dawand Jones and a 2026 NFL Draft pick such as Monroe Freeling of Georgia.

“Now, the Browns could still deploy an ‘ease in’ strategy with Freeling and Dawand Jones serving as the immediate starter. But only if they still see Jones as a bona fide left tackle. Jones opened the 2025 season at left tackle, then was moved back to right tackle in Game 3, during which Jones suffered a torn LCL and hamstring avulsion. It was the third season-ending injury in three years for the big guy. At the NFL Combine, [general manager Andrew] Berry said of Jones, ‘He’s right on track [on his rehab] and I would expect him to factor in [the remake of the offensive line].’ There’s an obvious risk in banking on Jones [to stay] healthy for the first time in four seasons. But at least there’s no big money involved,” Grossi wrote.

Jones is the only returning Week 1 starter for the Browns from last season, as they are set to lose Jack Conklin, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, and Ethan Pocic, as well as Jones’ replacement Cam Robinson, as free agents this offseason. However, as Grossi states, Jones has never made it through a full season and cannot be counted on to do.

So, the Browns are expected to use one of their two first-round pick on a tackle. At No. 6 overall, they have been linked to Spencer Fano of Utah and Francis Mauigoa of Miami, but they played primarily right tackle in college.

That is why a lot of attention has turned to Freeling, who in early mock drafts was seen as a potential selection at No. 24. But after a historic performance in athletic testing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, he has shot up boards. In fact, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Browns selecting Freeling at No. 6 in his latest mock draft.

As of this moment, the Browns look to be ready to use Tytus Howard at right tackle after he was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans to start off the rebuilding process. Then, once free agency opened, the Browns signed guard Zion Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers and re-signed Teven Jenkins, and added Elgton Jenkins from the Green Bay Packers to play center.

If that turns out to be the alignment, Jones and whoever might be added in the draft will have a clear opportunity to be the left tackle.

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