Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Analyst Reveals How The Browns Should Handle Deshaun Watson This Offseason

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face a difficult situation at quarterback, as Deshaun Watson is once again out for the season due to a season-ending injury while carrying a $72.9 million cap hit for each of the next two years.

For the second consecutive year, a backup has come in and played notably better than Watson did in the same offense.

One analyst recently revealed how the Browns should handle this situation in the offseason.

Garrett Bush, on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” said that if Watson isn’t causing any issues, he should be allowed to return to the Browns once he is healthy.

The other show members disagreed, but Bush doubled down and said that as long as Watson doesn’t have off-field issues and isn’t cut, he should be in the facility and shouldn’t be paid to go home as many have clamored for.

Many have called for the Browns to either keep Jameis Winston at quarterback or draft a rookie high in the 2025 draft, but there are few rooting for Watson to get another shot as the starter after three underwhelming years.

The cap hit makes this a nearly impossible situation for the Browns, and the torn Achilles adds another wrinkle that has to be accounted for.

It’s unclear if Watson will be healthy for the start of the season, and even if he is, penciling him in for 17 starts seems irresponsible, given that he hasn’t played a full season since 2020.

