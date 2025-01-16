Browns Nation

Thursday, January 16, 2025
Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Bruce Drennan Admits He’s Skeptical Of 2 QB Prospects
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a familiar yet frustrating position as quarterback concerns once again take center stage.

With Deshaun Watson’s recent Achilles re-injury expected to sideline him for the 2025 season, speculation grows that he may have played his last down for the team.

As the Browns look toward the future, the upcoming draft presents itself as a potential solution, though this year’s quarterback class has generated mixed reviews among analysts.

NFL analyst Bruce Drennan recently shared his doubts about the top prospects, particularly Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.

During a segment on the “Bonus Time” show, Drennan voiced his concerns about finding a true franchise quarterback in this draft class.

“Let’s say that (Shedeur) Sanders and the old man (Deion Sanders) approve of playing with the Cleveland Browns. Is he the answer? We’ve talked about it here on our show. I don’t know if Ward from Miami or Sanders, or anybody else is going to develop into a franchise quarterback or a Super Bowl-bound quarterback in the NFL,” Drennan remarked.

The path forward isn’t any clearer when looking at free agency. Veterans like Sam Darnold present themselves as options, but questions persist about their ability to serve as long-term solutions.

For teams seeking quarterback stability, neither the draft nor free agency offers obvious answers.

The endless discussions about the Browns drafting a quarterback make sense given their history, and fans’ eagerness for a reliable signal-caller is understandable.

This search has indeed been a long journey for the franchise. However, rushing into a decision without complete confidence could prove costly.

With the No. 2 overall pick in their possession – their highest draft position in recent memory – the Browns simply cannot afford a misstep at this crucial juncture.

Browns Nation