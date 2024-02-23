Browns Nation

Analyst Has Strong Message About Recent Browns Reports

Cleveland Browns fan
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The period between the Super Bowl and free agency can be difficult and boring for NFL writers and analysts.

It is no different for Cleveland Browns pundits who might expound on unlikely scenarios during this “Silly Season.”

But the mass influx of podcasters, social media, and artificial intelligence magnifies the volume of non-news.

And for 92.3 The FAN’s Darryl Ruiter, the situation needed to be addressed (via Darryl Ruiter on Twitter).

Ruiter lashed out on social media, lamenting this age of “uninformed stupidity.”

While he doesn’t mention them specifically, rumors regarding Nick Chubb and David Njoku probably triggered the post.

Cleveland has 32 players signed to contracts with no guaranteed money in 2024.

Each one of them may find themselves mentioned as a potential salary cap casualty soon enough.

Putting Nick Chubb on top of that list, however, seemed sensationalistic, if not journalistic malpractice.

Nick Chubb’s knee injury introduces a legitimate concern entering expected extension talks.

But Andrew Berry has all but announced his desire to see Chubb wearing the Browns’ orange on the field again.

Following that rumor up with speculation about a David Njoku cut or trade has insiders like Ruiter riled up.

Njoku hauled in the 6th-best total of TE catches and yards this season, and his 6 touchdowns were tied for 2nd-most.

While Njoku’s $14.5 million salary tops the charts for 2024, his cap hit is under $10 million, the 14th highest.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot saw fit to “report” that the Browns do not want to cut Chubb.

But Darryl Ruiter said what many true insiders feel when he called such rumors “dumb” and unworthy of follow-up.

