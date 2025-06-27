Analyst Has Theory Why Quinshon Judkins Hasn’t Signed Contract

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned despite being selected 36th overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

The running back has participated in every team activity this offseason, showing his commitment even without a finalized contract.

Several second-round picks across the league face similar situations, but one former player believes he knows what might be causing the delay.

Former NFL safety Tyvis Powell shared his theory during a recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“Must be some language in there that he wants cleared up. That’s the only thing I can think of, because it ain’t negotiating money, because that’s slotted. You can’t negotiate that. It’s some language in there that him and his agent are trying to get cleared up, and they both seem to be fighting it. Quinshon’s ready to play. I mean, he’s out there every day practicing and doing everything he’s supposed to do, even without a contract. So, at the end of the day, it’s gonna get done. I’m not worried about it,” Powell said.

The situation reflects a broader trend among second-round selections this year.

Judkins joins a handful of players still working through contract details, with much of the holdup seemingly connected to Seattle’s Nick Emmanwori at pick 35.

Should Emmanwori secure a fully guaranteed deal, it could trigger a domino effect throughout the draft class.

Cleveland has already demonstrated a willingness to offer guarantees to recent picks.

Carson Schwesinger received one at 33rd overall, as did Houston’s Jayden Higgins at 34th.

These precedents give Judkins and his representation legitimate leverage in negotiations.

The Browns clearly view Judkins as an immediate contributor, which only strengthens his bargaining position.

His consistent presence at team activities reinforces his professional approach while contract talks continue.

With training camp roughly a month away, both sides have the motivation to finalize terms.

Cleveland appears content allowing the market to develop, while Judkins continues demonstrating his readiness regardless of contract status.

