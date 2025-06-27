Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, June 27, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Has Theory Why Quinshon Judkins Hasn’t Signed Contract

Analyst Has Theory Why Quinshon Judkins Hasn’t Signed Contract

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Has Theory Why Quinshon Judkins Hasn’t Signed Contract
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned despite being selected 36th overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

The running back has participated in every team activity this offseason, showing his commitment even without a finalized contract.

Several second-round picks across the league face similar situations, but one former player believes he knows what might be causing the delay.

Former NFL safety Tyvis Powell shared his theory during a recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“Must be some language in there that he wants cleared up. That’s the only thing I can think of, because it ain’t negotiating money, because that’s slotted. You can’t negotiate that. It’s some language in there that him and his agent are trying to get cleared up, and they both seem to be fighting it. Quinshon’s ready to play. I mean, he’s out there every day practicing and doing everything he’s supposed to do, even without a contract. So, at the end of the day, it’s gonna get done. I’m not worried about it,” Powell said.

The situation reflects a broader trend among second-round selections this year.

Judkins joins a handful of players still working through contract details, with much of the holdup seemingly connected to Seattle’s Nick Emmanwori at pick 35.

Should Emmanwori secure a fully guaranteed deal, it could trigger a domino effect throughout the draft class.

Cleveland has already demonstrated a willingness to offer guarantees to recent picks.

Carson Schwesinger received one at 33rd overall, as did Houston’s Jayden Higgins at 34th.

These precedents give Judkins and his representation legitimate leverage in negotiations.

The Browns clearly view Judkins as an immediate contributor, which only strengthens his bargaining position.

His consistent presence at team activities reinforces his professional approach while contract talks continue.

With training camp roughly a month away, both sides have the motivation to finalize terms.

Cleveland appears content allowing the market to develop, while Judkins continues demonstrating his readiness regardless of contract status.

NEXT:  3 Browns Players Who Could Be Surprise Cuts
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation