Analyst Highlights 1 Offseason Standout For Browns

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big sense of urgency, knowing that GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski could be on the hot seat if things didn’t go their way in 2023.

They made several moves on both sides of the field, and while a lot of their success will obviously have to do with whether Deshaun Watson can get back to his former level or not, they made sure to leave nothing to chance by giving him some solid weapons to work with.

And while most people expected WRs Elijah Moore or Cedric Tillman to steal most of the headlines on offense among the newcomers during the minicamp, ESPN insider Jake Trotter reveals that it was actually the 32-year-old Marquise Goodwin who turned a lot of heads.

ESPN NFL Nation reporters were asked to pick one surprise offseason standout for the team they cover … For the Patriots, the choice was a newcomer who wasn't even a guarantee to be on the field due to a prior injury. https://t.co/qnrMRhT18W — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 27, 2023

Per Trotter, Goodwin “dominated” the Browns’ minicamp, impressing with this speed downhill and positioning himself as a big-play threat for Watson.

The Clemson product also raved about Goodwin, citing that his speed will open up other guys underneath as well.

Trotter adds that Goodwin won’t be the primary pass-catcher in Cleveland — which strikes as no surprise, considering Amari Cooper is still in town — but he believes he could have an impact early and often for the team in 2023.

Watson has always drawn some rave reviews thus far, with insiders being impressed by his accuracy and how it seems like he’s finally got his legs back under him after such a long layoff.

It’s an exciting time to be a Browns fan.