Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Highlights 1 Offseason Standout For Browns

Analyst Highlights 1 Offseason Standout For Browns

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big sense of urgency, knowing that GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski could be on the hot seat if things didn’t go their way in 2023.

They made several moves on both sides of the field, and while a lot of their success will obviously have to do with whether Deshaun Watson can get back to his former level or not, they made sure to leave nothing to chance by giving him some solid weapons to work with.

And while most people expected WRs Elijah Moore or Cedric Tillman to steal most of the headlines on offense among the newcomers during the minicamp, ESPN insider Jake Trotter reveals that it was actually the 32-year-old Marquise Goodwin who turned a lot of heads.

Per Trotter, Goodwin “dominated” the Browns’ minicamp, impressing with this speed downhill and positioning himself as a big-play threat for Watson.

The Clemson product also raved about Goodwin, citing that his speed will open up other guys underneath as well.

Trotter adds that Goodwin won’t be the primary pass-catcher in Cleveland — which strikes as no surprise, considering Amari Cooper is still in town — but he believes he could have an impact early and often for the team in 2023.

Watson has always drawn some rave reviews thus far, with insiders being impressed by his accuracy and how it seems like he’s finally got his legs back under him after such a long layoff.

It’s an exciting time to be a Browns fan.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13.

The NFL Reminds Fans Of How Nick Chubb Began His Career

20 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Lag Behind In Important PFF Position Ranking

20 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About Team In 2023

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Greg Newsome Comments On What He Is Seeing From Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Land Near Top Of PFF RB Rankings

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Speaks Out About Lack Of Interest In Free Agency

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release A Set Of Important Dates For Fans

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Browns 1st-Round Pick Named To All-USFL Team

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Analyst Breaks Down The Power Of Nick Chubb

6 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Video Shows Off The New Leadership Of Jim Schwartz

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows The Amazing Explosiveness Of Nick Chubb

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Is Fed Up With The National Media Sleeping On Deshaun Watson

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says The Roster Looks Impressive For 2023

7 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A Fun Debate Surrounds David Njoku This Summer

1 week ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

PFF Has High Praise For Amari Cooper In WR Route Rankings

1 week ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Made PFF's Record Book In 2022

1 week ago

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

The Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Players Since 2006

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Lands Near The Top Of All-Time PFF List

2 weeks ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Reveals How Deshaun Watson Needs To Play In 2023

2 weeks ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

1 Team Is Reportedly Expressing Interest In Kareem Hunt

2 weeks ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Browns Show Up High In 2023 PFF RB Rankings

2 weeks ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Show Off The Highlights From 2023 Media Day

2 weeks ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Stump Mitchell Has High Expectations For 1 Browns RB

2 weeks ago

The NFL Reminds Fans Of How Nick Chubb Began His Career

No more pages to load