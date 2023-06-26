The NFL Reminds Fans Of How Nick Chubb Began His Career

These days, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is probably the best at his position in the NFL.

Fans of other teams will likely argue that someone such as Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, or even Josh Jacobs is better, but Chubb has all of them beat in a very key stat.

He logged 5.0 yards per rush attempt in 2022, which was higher than all three.

In fact, he has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his five seasons in the NFL, including his rookie season, and the NFL posted a video montage to its Twitter account to remind everyone of how promising he looked as a first-year player.

Over 5 yards per carry as a rookie? Yeah, it was easy to see that @NickChubb was going to be special 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AQkVgPCatm — NFL (@NFL) June 26, 2023

Chubb was the No. 35 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and although he did well in his four years at the University of Georgia, he was one step beneath looking like a future superstar there.

As a senior, he helped the Bulldogs reach the national championship game, but he managed just 25 yards on 18 carries in an overtime loss to the University of Alabama.

But as an NFL rookie, he just barely missed the 1,000-yard rushing mark while scoring eight rushing touchdowns and starting nine of his 16 games.

Just the next season, he exploded for 1,494 rushing yards, which stood as his career-high until last season, when he had 1,525 yards (in 17 games).

With a full season of three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson coming up this fall, as well as an improved defense, there likely won’t be as much pressure on Chubb to carry the Browns so often, which could make him even better.