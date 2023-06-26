Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The NFL Reminds Fans Of How Nick Chubb Began His Career

The NFL Reminds Fans Of How Nick Chubb Began His Career

By

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

These days, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is probably the best at his position in the NFL.

Fans of other teams will likely argue that someone such as Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, or even Josh Jacobs is better, but Chubb has all of them beat in a very key stat.

He logged 5.0 yards per rush attempt in 2022, which was higher than all three.

In fact, he has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his five seasons in the NFL, including his rookie season, and the NFL posted a video montage to its Twitter account to remind everyone of how promising he looked as a first-year player.

Chubb was the No. 35 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and although he did well in his four years at the University of Georgia, he was one step beneath looking like a future superstar there.

As a senior, he helped the Bulldogs reach the national championship game, but he managed just 25 yards on 18 carries in an overtime loss to the University of Alabama.

But as an NFL rookie, he just barely missed the 1,000-yard rushing mark while scoring eight rushing touchdowns and starting nine of his 16 games.

Just the next season, he exploded for 1,494 rushing yards, which stood as his career-high until last season, when he had 1,525 yards (in 17 games).

With a full season of three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson coming up this fall, as well as an improved defense, there likely won’t be as much pressure on Chubb to carry the Browns so often, which could make him even better.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Lag Behind In Important PFF Position Ranking

6 mins ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About Team In 2023

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Greg Newsome Comments On What He Is Seeing From Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Land Near Top Of PFF RB Rankings

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Speaks Out About Lack Of Interest In Free Agency

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release A Set Of Important Dates For Fans

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Browns 1st-Round Pick Named To All-USFL Team

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Analyst Breaks Down The Power Of Nick Chubb

5 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Video Shows Off The New Leadership Of Jim Schwartz

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows The Amazing Explosiveness Of Nick Chubb

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Is Fed Up With The National Media Sleeping On Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says The Roster Looks Impressive For 2023

6 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A Fun Debate Surrounds David Njoku This Summer

7 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

PFF Has High Praise For Amari Cooper In WR Route Rankings

1 week ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Made PFF's Record Book In 2022

1 week ago

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

The Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Players Since 2006

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Lands Near The Top Of All-Time PFF List

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Reveals How Deshaun Watson Needs To Play In 2023

1 week ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

1 Team Is Reportedly Expressing Interest In Kareem Hunt

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Browns Show Up High In 2023 PFF RB Rankings

2 weeks ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Show Off The Highlights From 2023 Media Day

2 weeks ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Stump Mitchell Has High Expectations For 1 Browns RB

2 weeks ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Rank Near The Top Of Important PFF Position Ranking

2 weeks ago

The Browns Lag Behind In Important PFF Position Ranking

No more pages to load