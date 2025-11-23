Analyst Highlights Alarming Offensive Stat For Browns

Everyone knows that the Cleveland Browns’ offense is lacking and in bad shape. But it is not until you actually look at the cold, hard numbers that you realize how stagnant this aspect of the team is.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report did that, and he pointed out a painful fact: the Browns are terrible when it comes to creating 40-yard plays. On top of that, their average number of points per drive is also sad.

“1,” Gagnon wrote. “The total number of 40-yard plays recorded by a Browns offense that is averaging a league-low 4.0 yards per play and just 1.3 points per drive. It goes beyond one unit or player, but I’d start with the league’s lowest-rated offensive line in terms of pass-blocking efficiency at Pro Football Focus.”

Browns Look To Reset Offense

When you look at it that way, it’s no surprise that the Browns are currently 2-8. How can they possibly overcome other teams when they can’t get the ball down the field?

Like Gagnon said, it’s hard to place the blame on just one person or player, although many fans have happily tried. They have pointed to the small size and inexperience of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, as well as the coaching decisions of Kevin Stefanski and the overall lackluster output from the rest of the offensive line.

With Stefanski recently giving up play-calling duties and Gabriel out due to a concussion, now is the time for the Browns to improve these numbers. They are playing the supremely weak Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, which will give them a chance to show they can do better than this.

In the weeks and months ahead, Cleveland will investigate how to be much better, and there is no doubt they will try to improve their roster so they can greatly enhance their offense. Simply put, they will never be contenders if this is the best they can do.

