Analyst Highlights Major Concern About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been bad for a number of reasons, and there is enough blame to go around. But head coach Kevin Stefanski is understandably at the center of a lot of complaints, with many critics and fans saying he simply isn’t running the team properly.

On Monday, Tony Rizzo talked about why other NFL teams are flourishing while the Browns continue to meander at the bottom of the AFC North.

He made his opinion clear: he believes that Stefanski is using outdated coaching and isn’t adapting to the modern league and what the Browns need now.

“[Other teams] are running state-of-the-art offense, and Stefanski is running a Kubiak system from forty years ago,”

Calls For Change Grow As Browns Struggle Under Stefanski

There have been calls for Stefanski’s firing all season long, but many people have given him the benefit of the doubt. However, Sunday’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers was a mess in so many ways, so the cries to see Stefanski go have been reignited.

Stefanski is obviously a proven coach, and no one is arguing that he doesn’t understand football. But there have been multiple moments throughout the season when he hasn’t made the sort of adjustments, especially on offense, that fans have wanted.

He continues to believe in his approach, even as the Browns sit at 3-9. And while some people claim that he is doing the best with the team he has been handed, others believe there should have been more improvements by this point in the season.

The Browns will not reach the playoffs, which means the final games of the season will be all about the team trying new things and laying the foundation for next year.

Perhaps now is the time for Stefanski to shake things up and challenge his players, but also himself.

