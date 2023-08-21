Analyst Highlights ‘Major Issue’ For The Browns

Andrew Berry recently capped another active offseason by plugging one last hole on the defense.

The Cleveland Browns approach the 2023 NFL season with upgraded receivers and a revitalized passer.

And Nick Chubb and the offensive line are ready to continue their recent dominance.

But a major issue has popped up, at least according to ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi.

"It's the major issue on the team," – @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts on the Cade York situation. Do you think he will be the kicker week 1? pic.twitter.com/vPrlVHJRyF — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 21, 2023

Grossi is not sure Cade York will be the Browns’ kicker on September 10.

“I’d say it’s 50-50, (and) it should never be that low at this point. This is something we didn’t see as being a problem before camp started,” Grossi said.

It appears Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski are not ready to bring in a challenger yet.

And York doesn’t think it’s a problem, shrugging off his struggles as a preseason process to muddle through.

But Grossi is among many analysts and Browns fans who think time is running out on the young kicker.

Since taking over in 2020, Berry and Stefanski have not put much importance on their kicker.

Stefanski’s offenses rank among the lowest in field goal attempts each season.

He is more likely to try and convert a short 4th down than attempt a field goal.

We assume it is analytics, but how much does trust in his kicker affect his decisions?

#Browns rookie kicker Cade York drills a 58-yard FG and Cleveland takes the lead over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. What. A. Kick. pic.twitter.com/zUuFTp0V9G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

When Berry used a fourth-round draft pick on York, it came with great hopes.

York was expected to be the first kicker since Phil Dawson to last more than two seasons in Cleveland.

And when he nailed a game-winning 58-yarder in his first game, expectations rose.

But instead, Cleveland could be scouring the waiver wire on August 31 for another option.