Browns Star Has Listed His Home For Sale

The Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and will look to string together consecutive victories for the first time all year following last week’s huge win over the Baltimore Ravens.

A big reason why the Browns are 2-6 has been the instability of the offensive line due to injury, and one key member of that line is now set to go through a big life change off the field after listing his home for sale.

Cleveland.com shared an article that showed right tackle Jack Conklin has placed his Gates Mills home on the market for $9.5 million after purchasing it in 2021 for $2.3 million.

Conklin and his wife, Caitlyn, are asking for $9.5 million after doing extensive renovations to the property, which includes a barn, pool, playground, tennis court, and multiple garages.

The right tackle is signed with the Browns through 2026 after signing a 4-year, $60 million contract extension in 2022, so fans don’t need to worry that selling his house means that he is on the next flight out of town.

His 43-acre house has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across the main house, guest house, and guest cottage if any Browns fans are looking to scoop up this gem on the market and keep the house in the Browns family.

Conklin has been in and out of the lineup this season after recovering from a major knee injury suffered last season, but the offensive line took a step forward last week in protecting Jameis Winston in his first start.

Hopefully, he and his wife get their asking price met and find what they are looking for in their next home.

