Analyst Hints Nick Chubb Could Be Ready For Season Opener

After tearing both his MCL and ACL in a Week 2 contest against Pittsburgh in 2023, Nick Chubb underwent two surgeries last year and a months-long rehabilitation process.

A weekend status update about Chubb noted the running back is ahead of schedule on his recovery, despite neither he nor the team providing a timetable for his return.

Analyst Jerod Cherry changed his opinion of when Chubb would be available for the Browns after viewing the viral videos on Twitter.

As a guest host for “The Daily Grossi” Podcast this week, Cherry pushed up his initial outlook on when Chubb would return, teasing that a Week 1 appearance was not out of the question.

“Let’s just say it can be Week 4 or 5, or hell, maybe the start of the season,” Cherry said.

Cherry said that Chubb’s videos were meant to put the league “on notice, that don’t count me out.”

The analyst said that the videos showed the running back was ahead of schedule and could make an earlier return barring unforeseen setbacks.

Cherry further explained that the mental toughness Chubb has is a reason the running back can come back from this injury faster than many expected.

Chubb is entering his seventh season in the NFL and played in 77 games throughout his career.

The running back has 6,511 rushing yards and 1,011 receiving yards over that span, racking up 52 total touchdowns for the Browns.

Cleveland restructured Chubb’s contract this offseason, reducing his salary base in his incentive-heavy deal for the 2024 season.

