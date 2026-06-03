Insider Clears Up Something Big About The Myles Garrett Trade

Cleveland Browns fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that Myles Garrett is no longer a member of the team. It’s hard to fathom, after nine incredible years, that he is now a Los Angeles Ram, even though the Browns got a strong return, and it will simply take time to come to terms with such a seismic shift within the organization.

In the days following the trade, some other interesting nuggets have come out regarding the process that led up to the trade. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently shared the extent of the Philadelphia Eagles’ involvement in the Garrett sweepstakes and shut down any belief that they were involved at all.

Cabot said that the Eagles never went after Garrett. She also said the Browns would not have wanted Jalen Carter in return as well.

“Eagles never made a play for Browns DE Myles Garrett and there’s zero chance they would’ve wanted DT Jalen Carter in return, source tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot posted.

#Eagles never made a play for #Browns DE Myles Garrett and there's zero chance they would've wanted DT Jalen Carter in return, source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 3, 2026

Browns fans may still not be getting the full story about the Garrett trade, but hopefully this situation will all start to make more sense in the coming days and weeks as more information comes out. It will be interesting to see if Cabot is able to uncover more tidbits about what other teams may have been involved in and if GM Andrew Berry cooked up any sort of bidding war to ensure he maximized the return for Garrett.

Carter is an incredible talent, but his fit in Cleveland would have been somewhat questionable with Mason Graham blossoming as a young anchor at defensive tackle. Cleveland needed to bring in someone to replace Garrett on the edge, not another interior lineman.

The exciting part is that Jared Verse is one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL, and Berry is thrilled to have him in town.

He will make the transition into a post-Garrett era much more palatable, and there’s a world where he delivers nine or more punishing seasons for this franchise just like his predecessor did.

NEXT:

Insider Drops Major Update On Browns Quarterback Battle