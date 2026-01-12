Insider Isn’t Buying Hype About Rumored Browns Coaching Favorite

The Cleveland Browns haven’t made up their minds yet, but there is a growing consensus that says former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel could be the top choice to replace Kevin Stefanski.

In many ways, he sounds like exactly what the Browns need. But that doesn’t mean he has won over all loyal fans and analysts. Appearing on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said that he doesn’t feel that Cleveland is the right choice for McDaniel. There is a chance that McDaniel works out for the Browns, but Grossi just doesn’t see it.

He feels that the former Dolphins HC doesn’t have the right style and philosophy to lead the Browns, or any team in the AFC North.

“I don’t see how that can be. I don’t know how people are concluding [Mike McDaniel’s] the favorite. I just don’t see him as an AFC North head coach, nor do I see him as an AFC North offensive coordinator. He could be brilliant, but I think his offensive style and philosophies do not coincide with where we’re at,” Grossi said.

Is Mike McDaniel the favorite to be the next Browns HC? @TonyGrossi doesn't think so… pic.twitter.com/XEdYMiV1IO — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 12, 2026

McDaniel has plenty of experience helping with offense, which is one of the biggest things the Browns need. He was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Dolphins. He has also worked as an offensive assistant for multiple teams.

Plus, during his four seasons with Miami, McDaniel focused on improving the team’s offensive line – and he found a lot of success, at least for a few years.

But Grossi doesn’t think that is enough to give McDaniel the job. He might not be able to step up and lead this team, especially against other AFC North rivals like the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

There is a lot of hype and attention around McDaniel, but it may just be noise because of his name recognition. However, there is no doubt that he could provide remedies for the Browns’ weak offense. The Browns are going to talk to several potential head coaches, and they will take their time and weigh a lot before making a final choice.

If McDaniel does end up with the job, it’ll only be because ownership and the front office truly feel he can help this team turn a corner and compete.

NEXT:

Former Browns QB Gets Drafted By UFL Team