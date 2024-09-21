Browns Nation

Saturday, September 21, 2024
Analyst Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deshaun Watson's Play

By
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been the talk of the town for much of the past two weeks after his poor season-opening performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

While he followed that up with a better performance in the team’s 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, few analysts are giving him much benefit of the doubt about whether he can become an elite quarterback again in the league.

Analyst Ashley Bastock is among those who believe Watson can continue to improve his play toward the player Cleveland hoped they would receive when they made the trade with the Houston Texans two years ago.

The New York Post Sports’ official X account shared a podcast video with Bastock speaking about the Browns in a preview of the New York Giants’ upcoming game in Cleveland, and Bastock provided hope when asked if Watson was “getting his juice back” by host Brandon London

“I would say I’m cautiously optimistic,” Bastock said about Watson.

Bastock noted that the high number of sacks Watson has taken – one knock against his game – is part of his own doing as the quarterback holds onto the ball too long before making a play.

The analyst noted that the Browns had issues with their offensive front against the Cowboys, leading to the quarterback being sacked six times in the contest.

Bastock noted that the Jaguars game featured D’Onta Foreman, and he made his presence felt for the Browns after receiving no touches against Dallas.

The running game allowed Watson to get back into a groove throwing the ball as it took pressure off Watson to make plays, Bastock added.

