Analyst Issues Blunt Assessment Of Kevin Stefanski’s Browns Tenure

There is no doubt that the Cleveland Browns will go through changes in the offseason, but it’s not clear if those adjustments will be only on the field or on the sidelines as well. Opinions about head coach Kevin Stefanski are mixed, with some fans thinking he should be fired, while others believe he should remain.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon dug into Stefanski’s recent history and suggested that it’s time for the Browns to cut him loose.

Even though he found great success once with this team, the mounting failures have just been too much.

“Stefanski has now sandwiched a 2023 Coach of the Year campaign with losing seasons in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025. It’s time for the Browns to start fresh at the top,” Gagnon wrote.

It feels that any other coach with any other team would be on the verge of definitely getting fired, but conventional wisdom suggests that Stefanski may be back next season. Even with his Browns at 3-9 and assured another losing season, his seat isn’t as hot as some might expect.

That’s because a lot of people agree that Stefanski is doing all he can with the hand he has been dealt. Many analysts believe that if he is given more time with this current roster, he could do more and get the Browns back in winning shape.

That will require that the team does well in the upcoming draft and that the young, promising players on the roster continue to develop.

With a full offseason and productive draft process, Stefanski could have a stronger team coming into next year.

The success that Stefanski once found with the Browns is currently outweighed by their troubles, but he could get another shot.

However, it would almost definitely be his final chance.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About Browns' Reason For Benching Wyatt Teller