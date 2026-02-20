Analyst Lays Out Bold Browns O-Line Blueprint

A lot of people are wondering just how aggressive the Cleveland Browns will be this offseason.

There is little debate about the team’s biggest priority. The Browns must find a way to overhaul and stabilize their offense heading into next year. Whether that means upgrading the quarterback situation, adding weapons, or reinforcing the trenches, change feels inevitable.

Chad Forbes recently floated one potential blueprint, outlining a hypothetical offensive line for the Browns in 2026.

“FAs Signed:

LT Rasheed Walker

LG Spencer Burford

C Luke Fortner.

Trade T Dawand Jones to Eagles for G Tyler Steen (throw in a late pick if necessary)

Select the best Offensive Tackle at 6 barring a trade down. Add a Guard on Day 2.

LT: Rasheed Walker

LG: Spencer Burford

C: Luke Fortner

RG: Tyler Steen v. Keylan Rutledge (Day 2 Pick)

RT: Monroe Freeling

Zak Zinter, Luke Wypier in the mix. Need a swing tackle still,” Forbes wrote.

A proposed trade sending Dawand Jones to the Philadelphia Eagles for Tyler Steen would certainly raise eyebrows, especially considering Jones’ injury history. Moving a young tackle with upside is not a small decision, even if durability has been a concern.

For some analysts, that type of overhaul is exactly what the Browns need after inconsistency and protection issues plagued the unit last season.

Still, major questions would remain. Who would be under center? How would Todd Monken structure the offense around the personnel available? Simply swapping out players does not automatically solve deeper schematic or developmental issues.

A revamped line could inject energy and optimism into the offense, but improvement is never guaranteed. It is just one of many hypothetical scenarios that will circulate throughout the offseason as fans and analysts debate the best path forward for the team.

