Hanford Dixon Raises Doubts About New Browns DC

The Cleveland Browns’ defense may not actually face the decline some people are expecting based on the departure of coordinator Jim Schwartz. That’s because the new coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, has taken major steps to keep some of the existing staff on that side of the ball in place.

Rutenberg was chosen for the job over Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver and safeties coach Ephraim Banda. But unlike Schwartz, who resigned after being passed over for the head coaching position that was given to Todd Monken, Tarver and Banda have decided to stay, with each of them getting a promotion.

Despite that continuity, former Cleveland cornerback Hanford Dixon is raising some doubts about the new Browns DC, and he believes Rutenberg will be on a short leash.

“Let’s just be frank. [Mike Rutenberg] doesn’t really know the defense. With the other coaches that are still here, they can really, really get him acclimated to the style of play they play here. Whether he’s on a short leash or not, I’d say yes because he’s obviously never been a defensive coordinator before, and this defense has been damn good. It’s been good enough for us to be in the playoffs for a while,” Dixon said.

Will Mike Rutenberg have a short leash as DC? #DawgPound "He's never been a DC before and this defense has been damn good." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/CUw6KyhHIm — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) February 20, 2026

Tarver reportedly is being promoted to defensive running game coordinator, and Banda will be promoted to defensive passing game coordinator. In addition, former defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch, who was also a contender to replace Schwartz, is moving from cornerbacks coach to defensive backs coach/passing game specialist.

This may have been the wisest path forward for Rutenberg, who last season was the defensive passing game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons following four years as the linebackers coach for the New York Jets. He was hired by Cleveland very late in the cycle following the drawn-out conclusion to Schwartz’s tenure, so there may not have been many outside options to properly fill out his new staff.

In addition, the Browns’ defense was one of the best in the NFL for the past three seasons with these assistants. It ranked No. 1 in the league in 2023, and it was fourth last year, so the quality has a good chance of being maintained.

Also, it could ease some of the hard feelings that may be harbored by some defensive players after losing their preferred coach. Plus, the transition period for any changes in the scheme could be lessened as well.

As a first-time coordinator at any level, Rutenberg does have his work cut out for him, but he is taking steps to make that learning curve less daunting.

