Analyst Makes Surprising Claim About Rumored Browns QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a huge question mark at quarterback, and they have yet to find a true answer.

The Browns arguably had the worst quarterback play of any team during the 2024 NFL season after starting the year with Deshaun Watson and ending it with a combination of Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

This offseason, Cleveland sniffed around several options via the trade market and free agency, though it largely came up empty outside of a trade to acquire Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2025 NFL Draft isn’t particularly strong at quarterback, though there are a few prospects who could end up developing into a decent starter.

One of the more polarizing names is Jalen Milroe, who appears to have a wide range of possible outcomes in the draft.

Many analysts have a concern about Milroe because they feel he regressed in his final season.

However, NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell sees the opposite.

“I actually thought he was better (this season), believe it or not, when I watched the tape. … I thought that he showed improvement in a number of those areas,” Cosell said, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Can Jalen Milroe succeed in the NFL? Potentially with the #Browns? NFL film expert @gregcosell has his eye on the Alabama QB. pic.twitter.com/xexgIq1A40 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 29, 2025

Cosell broke down Milroe’s game and pointed out some of his deficiencies as a passer, namely his inability to recognize defensive coverages and his consistency.

However, Cosell spoke highly of Milroe’s ability to run the football, which has become a key ingredient in a lot of modern offensive schemes.

Milroe is an uncertain prospect, but the Browns can at least talk themselves into letting him develop behind the scenes if they draft him on Day 2.

Milroe will hear his name called at some point, and it’ll be interesting to see if Cleveland is the team that takes the gamble.

NEXT:

Former Player Urges Browns To Pass On Top Prospect In Draft