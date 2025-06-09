Analyst Makes A Big Prediction About Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make much of an effort this offseason to upgrade the wide receiver room despite the handful of question marks surrounding that position group.

Cleveland drafted a pair of exciting running backs as well as another lethal receiving weapon at tight end, but Diontae Johnson was the only notable addition to the WR room.

There are a lot of question marks outside of Jerry Jeudy, but Xavier Crocker, also known as Chef Zae, has high hopes for Cedric Tillman, as he expressed in a recent episode of Honor The Land.

“Just think about the flashes that we saw this past year. [If] you can get that [version of] Cedric Tillman with Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, what the run game opening up all of this stuff, if Diontae Johnson is routing up people, you’re just gonna have to be like, ‘Okay, where’s Cedric Tillman at? Let me just go throw it to him.’ More than likely, he’s gonna have single coverage. If he can abuse those single-coverage matchups while everyone else is getting the recognition from the defense, he should be in that 750-800 range easy this year,” Zae said.

Tillman showed plenty of promise at times during his sophomore campaign in 2024, posting 29 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games before suffering a concussion down the stretch that cut his season short.

He collected 330 of those 339 yards in just five games right before his concussion, where he showed impressive chemistry with new starting quarterback Jameis Winston, highlighted by a three-game stretch where he posted 21 catches for 255 yards and all three of his scores.

Tillman will have every opportunity to serve as this team’s WR2, and at just 25 years old, he is a prime breakout candidate regardless of who the starting quarterback is.

Zae’s prediction of around 800 yards this season would be welcomed production and make Tillman a viable threat next to Jeudy.

While he is still somewhat unproven, this offense needs somebody to step up at wide receiver alongside Jeudy, and there is no better candidate than Tillman.

