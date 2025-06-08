Browns Need 1 Player To Make A ‘Big Jump’ In 2025

The Cleveland Browns’ offense should have more signs of life during the 2025 NFL season after they revamped that side of the ball this offseason.

The Browns brought back Joe Flacco to fill their need for a starting quarterback, but they also added Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft as potential long-term solutions.

Cleveland also upgraded their running backs by drafting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, forming a tantalizing one-two punch.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku are expected to lead the way, but the team still needs a reliable third option behind them.

Cedric Tillman and Diontae Johnson will be vying for those targets, though the upside for either player feels capped.

Jamari Thrash is an intriguing player to consider, and he could make a difference for Cleveland if he can find his college form.

“A guy the Browns need to make a big jump this year is Jamari Thrash. The WR room is starving for playmakers outside of Jerry Jeudy, [and] Thrash is a flyer. That WR that [averaged] 18.1 yds per rec in 2022 is in there somewhere,” Mac wrote on X.

Thrash was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft but rarely played as a rookie, appearing in just nine games with three receptions for 22 yards.

He did have 1,122 receiving yards in his final season at Georgia State before finishing his college career at Louisville.

Now, he might find it hard to get opportunities as part of a more crowded receiving group, but this season should be dedicated to finding out if players like Thrash are worth keeping around long term.

