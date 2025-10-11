Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns made an unexpected move by trading veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rare divisional deal.

The transaction reshaped Cleveland’s depth chart, with rookie Shedeur Sanders climbing from third-string to backup behind new starter Dillon Gabriel.

Questions now surround Sanders’ opportunity to earn playing time if Gabriel encounters struggles.

Analyst Lance Reisland offered his prediction about Sanders during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan radio.

“When (Shedeur) plays, I think he’ll play well, and I think the narrative will be, ‘Well, he should have played earlier.’ For me, I’m going the opposite. I’ve seen how they handle him in practice. I think he will have success when he eventually plays,” Reisland said.

"When he plays, I think he'll play well…I think part of it is that they scaffolded it and built to where he's at right now." 🏈 @LanceReisland w/ @VulinecJake on Shedeur Sanders being named the #Browns No. 2 QB ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TSpE3ITjUO — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 11, 2025

Sanders has earned praise from coaches for his work ethic and team-first mentality.

Reisland acknowledges the Browns’ front office recognizes certain limitations in Sanders’ game that require continued refinement.

The organization appears committed to a patient development approach, allowing Sanders to master the system before throwing him into game action.

That strategy could pay dividends when he eventually takes meaningful snaps with confidence and preparation.

Sanders impressed during training camp and preseason with his poise, accuracy, and adaptability to NFL demands.

With Flacco now in Cincinnati, Sanders sits one injury or performance dip away from significant playing time.

Sanders has publicly stated he could outperform some current NFL starters, a bold claim that has drawn inevitable scrutiny.

With two rookies now anchoring the quarterback room, Sanders’ path to the field appears increasingly plausible as the season progresses.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Sends Message To Dillon Gabriel Ahead Of Steelers Game