Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Deshaun Watson’s Career

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason was thrown a huge wrench as it just began with quarterback Deshaun Watson suffering a major setback and re-tearing his Achilles tendon during his rehab for the torn Achilles he suffered a few months ago against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The setback has jeopardized Watson’s 2025 season, and one analyst went so far as to make a bold prediction about Watson’s future in the NFL.

Adam the Bull of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Network shared on X that “Deshaun Watson will never play another NFL game” after the second Achilles tear.

Deshaun Watson will never play another NFL game. — Adam the Bull (@adamthebull) January 10, 2025

After being acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans, Watson still has two years left on the 5-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal he signed with the Browns.

He has a large cap hit over each of the next two years, but the Browns now have an out if Watson misses the 2025 season.

If Watson cannot play in 2025, the Browns have $44.3 million of his 2025 salary insured in case of injury.

This applies to the team’s 2026 cap relief and creates a palatable path to cutting Watson without enduring a record-breaking dead cap hit.

Given how poorly he has played since the Browns acquired him, combined with the fact that if he misses the 2025 season, he will then be 31 years old at the beginning of the 2026 season, coming off a twice-torn Achilles and six full years removed from his last good season in the NFL.

Combined with his well-documented off-field issues, it could all be enough for every team to steer clear of him for good.

It’s a strange timeline, but it’s entirely possible.

