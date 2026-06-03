Browns Legend Calls Out Andrew Berry Over Myles Garrett Trade

The dust is still settling on the Cleveland Browns’ stunning trade earlier in the week that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and three draft picks in the first, second, and third rounds. While June 1st is often the catalyst for an uptick in player movement around the NFL, few expected that this day would result in the single-season sack king heading to LA.

One of the curious parts of the fallout is finding out what went into making the move and if any other teams were potentially gunning for a Garrett trade. Hanford Dixon hopes that GM Andrew Berry at least poked around for other deals, because he isn’t a fan of the return the Browns got.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon spoke about his displeasure with the return. He believes Berry could have gotten more and wonders why Garrett wasn’t shopped around more.

“We could’ve gotten more for him. When you look at what we got, obviously, we got Jared Verse, and then we get a first-round, a second-round the next year, and a third-round the following year. The question I would have for Andrew is, why didn’t we shop him around?” Dixon said.

Browns legend @hanforddixon29 does NOT love the return for Myles Garrett. #DawgPound "We could've gotten more for him… Why didn't we shop him around?" Watch the full episode at https://t.co/Qo390qspQi! pic.twitter.com/0X4xz0SHHi — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) June 3, 2026

If Berry didn’t shop Garrett around, it’s fair to wonder why, and Dixon’s complaints are valid. However, there are only a select handful of teams that can justify a Garrett trade both in terms of finances and in terms of those teams being legitimate Super Bowl contenders, because you don’t trade for a guy like Garrett unless you are 100 percent convinced that you can chase a title right now.

There were rumors that the Browns had interest in Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles, but Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently refuted that notion. No other teams have popped up in reports that suggest anybody else was close to obtaining Garrett, but we have heard that the Rams pushed for this for months.

When you look around the league, there weren’t many contenders that could have sent the Browns a promising young pass rusher like Jared Verse.

Andrew Berry recently raved about him, and he has the ability to make this trade a lot more palatable for doubters like Dixon over the next few years.

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Insider Clears Up Something Big About The Myles Garrett Trade