Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns start their season today against the Dallas Cowboys, and time will tell how accurate predictions made by analysts this offseason will be.

Analyst Mike Lucas shared one this week that is certain to excite Browns fans.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Lucas – who is better known as Mikey McNuggets – made a bold prediction that wide receiver Cedric Tillman would have the second-best showing among the receiving corps this season.

“Cedric Tillman is going to finish second on this team in receiving yards this year,” Lucas said, adding, “He’s going to have more receiving yards than (Jerry) Jeudy, more than (David) Njoku.”

Lucas explained his prediction was based on the Browns hiring offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this season.

Dorsey’s new offensive scheme – predicated on three- and four-receiver sets – will allow Cleveland to become a pass-friendly offense that will benefit the wide receivers on the team.

That’s one reason the Browns made the trade with Denver for Jeudy, allowing the team to have a stronger set of receivers than last season.

Still, Tillman is an interesting prospect for the Browns as he enters his second season on the team.

Cleveland selected Tillman in the third round of last year’s draft, and the 6-foot-3 receiver finished with 21 receptions for 224 yards in his first professional season.

In addition to Jeudy and Tillman, the Browns have star receiver Amari Cooper, rookie Jamari Thrash, and fourth-year veteran Elijah Moore on their active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

