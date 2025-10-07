Analyst Makes Eye-Catching Shedeur Sanders Prediction

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel looked solid in his first start as a pro, and while the team lost, there were some encouraging signs.

Nevertheless, people continue to talk about Shedeur Sanders.

More than that, some are even talking about when he’ll get a chance to play.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Ken Carman predicted that Sanders would have to wait for another month before getting to the field.

“I’m telling you right now. I think it’s probably going to be November 9th against the New York Jets is maybe when they roll out Shedeur. He’s going to get a handful of games here, I think,” Carman said.

🏈 @KenCarman: "November 9th against the Jets they will roll out Shedeur"@SportsBoyTony: "I think Bailey Zappe sees the field before Shedeur. They don't trust him to do anything." Oh boy😳 pic.twitter.com/R2PzqrnXNh — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 6, 2025

Anthony Lima, however, was far less enthusiastic, adding that Bailey Zappe was more likely to play before him.

Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between.

The Browns love Gabriel, and they took him two rounds earlier.

Considering that, it’s hard to believe they will only give him four starts and then allow Sanders to play half of the season.

They don’t seem to trust Sanders at all right now, which is why they kept him as the third-stringer even after Joe Flacco was benched.

Of course, that’s not to say that he shouldn’t or won’t get a chance at some point.

Still, it would make much more sense to give Gabriel, their No. 1 guy, as many opportunities as possible before pulling the plug on him, if at all.

This might be the first time in NFL history that people waste so much time making predictions about a fifth-round quarterback, and that may have been one of the many reasons why all other 31 teams passed on Sanders in the draft.

