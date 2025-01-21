Browns Insider Names ‘Ideal Scenario’ In First Round Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

That’s, obviously, the second-most valuable asset anybody will have on draft day.

And while all teams, including the Browns, could benefit from using it, perhaps the Browns would be better off moving it.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the lifelong Browns insider stated that an ideal scenario for the Browns included trading down in the first round.

He believes the Browns can maximize the pick’s value because multiple teams will covet either Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter.

While the Browns could benefit from both players, they may get better value in trading the pick.

That’s why, if they want to draft Jalen Milroe, they could make sure to get him in the first round – even if it’s a bit of a reach – and still potentially acquire more assets.

Grossi projected that the Browns could trade down one spot with the New York Giants and then do it again with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That would give them the No. 6 pick in the first round, which they would use to get Milroe, and it would also likely get them at least a couple of additional draft picks.

That makes perfect sense.

The Browns need to get younger and cheaper, and there’s no better way to do so than in the NFL Draft.

If they think Milroe is their guy, so be it, but it would be a disservice to take him as high as No. 2 when everybody wants to get their hands on that pick.

