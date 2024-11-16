Analyst Says 1 Potential Browns Offseason Move Would Be A ‘Massive Mistake’

Before the Browns hired head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland had been in the playoffs only once since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year recipient has doubled that total, taking the Browns to the postseason in 2020 and 2023.

This season – his fifth in Cleveland – has been his worst one to date.

With Stefanski’s team posting a 2-7 record through the first half of the season, analysts around the NFL media landscape have suggested his job is in jeopardy.

NFL analyst Ian Valentino agreed with that assessment despite arguing against it.

In a recent article for The 33rd Team, Valentino suggested that moving on from Stefanski would be the wrong move for the Browns.

“Firing Kevin Stefanski would be a massive mistake for the Cleveland Browns,” Valentino wrote, adding, “However, the Deshaun Watson situation might be tenure-defining.”

Cleveland’s biggest issue is at the quarterback position.

The Browns traded for Watson in 2022, and the results have been mixed at best.

After suffering his second consecutive season-ending injury in 2024, what the team does with Watson – and his massive dead salary cap money – is up for debate.

Valentino notes what isn’t up for debate, however, is who is responsible for the Watson dilemma.

“Stefanski would be the least to blame for Cleveland’s decision to move on from an injured and struggling Baker Mayfield in favor of Watson but not for continuing to play Watson,” Valentino explained.

The analyst argued that Stefanski should be given another year and a blank slate to work with.

“Instead, Cleveland should give Stefanski the freedom to choose a rookie quarterback at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft and move on from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey if he sees fit,” Valentino wrote.

