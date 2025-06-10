Dan Orlovsky Reveals Why 1 Rookie QB Is Perfect For Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season, scoring just 15.2 points per game, so it was obvious heading into this offseason that the team needed to make some major changes to ensure the offense is more explosive in 2025.

A big part of moving past that dismal campaign was bringing in an entirely new quarterback room, and Dan Orlovsky recently shared why one of the two rookie QBs Cleveland drafted is a perfect fit for the Browns offense.

Orlovsky recently said that fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders is a “perfect fit” for Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

“Let me say this, if this offense is going under Kevin Stefanski, [Shedeur Sanders] is perfect for it. He’s perfect for the under-center, play-action, control the line of scrimmage, see the defense, get from 1,2,3, he’s got to do it more quickly, but he’s custom-made for that,” Orlovsky said. “The way that he thinks, the way that he can see something on the board, take it to a walkthrough, and then bring it to a practice, that’s seeing very quickly.”

Sanders reportedly had some impressive moments during OTAs, though it’s unlikely he’ll win the starting role ahead of Week 1.

The first eight games ahead of Cleveland’s Week 9 bye week are brutal, so it makes sense for the Browns to open the season with either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett under center.

That being said, Sanders does check a lot of the boxes for what this regime looks for in a quarterback, so the hope is that if things don’t go well over the first half of the season, either Sanders or Dillon Gabriel can take over down the stretch and show enough to convince the higher-ups that they should be the starting quarterback next year and beyond.

It will be hard to navigate the circus that has come along with this draft pick, but taking a step back could be just what Sanders needed.

