Report: Browns ‘Strongly Leaning Towards’ 1 Prospect At Pick No. 2

The Tennessee Titans appear locked in on Miami’s Cam Ward, and analysts and oddsmakers alike have made the quarterback the overwhelming favorite to become the first player selected in this year’s draft.

That leaves the Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick as the biggest mystery analysts are trying to solve.

Since January, three players have consistently been suggested as options for Cleveland’s No. 2 pick: Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter, and Travis Hunter.

With just a few days remaining before Cleveland is on the clock, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes the choice could already be settled.

Cabot said that Cleveland has a favorite among those players, pointing to Hunter as the team’s likely choice.

“It seems at this point that the Browns have pivoted away from Sanders, and are strongly leaning toward Hunter, who can excel at both receiver and cornerback. They also still have Carter in their sights, but Hunter is widely regarded as the premier prospect in this class, and would give the Browns a potential Pro Bowl player on both sides of the ball,” Cabot said.

Hunter recently hinted that he wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, continuing what he’s done in college.

Last season, he was Colorado’s leading receiver while also playing a majority of the defensive snaps for the Buffaloes.

Carter remains a viable option for Cleveland, allowing the Browns to pair the defender with star Myles Garrett to form a formidable defensive front.

Earlier this year, Sanders seemed like a lock for the No. 2 pick, but his draft stock has slid over the past two months.

NEXT:

Browns Met With Promising WR Prospect