Browns Radio Host Wants A Big Question Answered About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns need to find a new quarterback.

Nonetheless, they can’t settle for anybody.

They need to get someone who, besides being good, wants to be there.

That’s why Tony Rizzo was quite curious about the team’s meeting with Shedeur Sanders.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo wondered whether they discussed his desire to play for the team.

The Browns met with Shedeur Sanders this weekend and @TheRealTRizzo wants to know more about it… "Are they open to playing in Cleveland???" Do you want the Browns to draft Sanders? pic.twitter.com/38Ujz9NFPh — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 27, 2025

He claimed that the team needed to find someone who would embrace the challenge of turning the franchise around.

That’s pretty much what you would want from your franchise player.

No one should be above the team or the organization, and rookie players need to earn their stripes first before being entitled to anything else.

As Rizzo pointed out, the last time the Browns got a quarterback who didn’t want to play for them, they had to give him $230 million fully guaranteed, and we already know how that turned out.

Sanders might end up being a very good player in the NFL.

He might end up being a superstar.

As talented as he is, the team shouldn’t even consider him if they think he’s going to be a distraction or cause difficulties in Cleveland.

This team has been through so much drama at the position, especially lately.

If he doesn’t want to be in Cleveland, they can consider other options, such as Cam Ward or Jalen Milroe.

For now, it’s all speculation, and no one knows for sure what route they’ll take.

NEXT:

Browns Land Intriguing QB Prospect In 2025 Mock Draft