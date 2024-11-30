Analyst Names 3 Keys To A Browns’ Win Over Broncos

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns will look to knock off their third would-be AFC playoff team in recent weeks when they take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

They will also look to string together consecutive victories for the first time all season.

Denver is a tough opponent and has won seven of its last ten games since starting 0-2 behind a stout defense and rookie quarterback Bo Nix already looking like a chiseled veteran.

However, one analyst believes three keys to this game will determine whether the Browns can pull off another upset.

Browns team staff writer Kelsey Russo wrote an article for the team’s website Saturday morning and declared the team’s three keys to Monday’s matchup are protecting Jameis Winston, limiting Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr., and winning one-on-one matchups against Pat Surtain II.

Three keys to Monday night's matchup against the Broncos 📰 » https://t.co/HKhcsBiFQn pic.twitter.com/Rti96J31KU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 30, 2024

The Broncos lead the NFL with 44 sacks so far this season.

While the Browns’ offensive line has gotten a bit healthier and been more protective with Winston under center than Deshaun Watson’s first seven games, the line will have its hands full dealing with Denver’s depth and aggressiveness.

Germain Ifedi is slated to make his second start at left tackle with Jedrick Wills still recovering from his knee injury and Dawand Jones out for the season, so limiting this group to three sacks or fewer has to be a major priority.

Sutton has emerged as Nix’s favorite target.

He has seen 48 targets over the last five games and has at least six receptions for 70 yards in each contest.

It should be a fun battle, and we’ll see if the Browns can finally put together a little winning streak.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes 1 Browns Player Is 'A Little Overpaid'