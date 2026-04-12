Analyst Names 3 WR Prospects That Would Elevate Browns’ Offense

For many NFL fans, the NFL Draft is akin to a second Christmas. Just like anyone might experience during the actual Christmas, you’re not exactly sure what you’re going to get, and there’s always the chance to be pleasantly surprised.

For fans of the Cleveland Browns, the hope is that the franchise will gift them with a shiny new receiver.

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the team has veterans Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman manning the fort. Needless to say, the receiving room could use a jolt.

NFL.com writer Tom Blair recently highlighted 3 WRs that would give the Browns’ offense a lift.

“Don’t let the frequency with which a WR is mocked to Cleveland at either No. 6 or No. 24 overall lull you to sleep on the importance of adding one. Put a weapon like Carnell Tate, KC Concepcion or Jordyn Tyson in the mix with Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, and the Browns might actually have something cooking for whoever ends up proving to be the Chosen One under center,” Blair wrote.

Having analyzed the Brown pass-catching room and the offensive tendencies of new head coach Todd Monken, Blair likes Carnell Tate, KC Concepcion or Jordyn Tyson.

Cleveland fans know Tate as a former starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2025, he caught 48 passes for 838 yards and nine touchdowns, the latter two stats were career-highs.

Concepcion posted good numbers in 2023 and 2024 for North Carolina State before transferring to Texas A&M and grabbing 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

Tyson played at Colorado, then Arizona State, and had his best season in 2024 when he bagged 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Sun Devils.

Of the three, Tate is the only one who has been pegged by NFL scouts as a Year 1 starter.

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Draft Analyst Reveals Which Prospect Browns Should Favor At No. 6