Analyst Says Browns’ No. 6 Pick Should Be Obvious

The Cleveland Browns are approaching one of the most important decisions of their offseason as they prepare to pick near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. With several roster needs and multiple directions they could go, there has been no shortage of debate about what the team should do at No. 6 overall.

However, ESPN Cleveland analyst Nick Paulus believes the answer is much simpler than many are making it out to be.

During a recent discussion, he suggested that the Browns should not overthink the situation and just draft WR Carnell Tate.

“It’s gotta be Carnell Tate, it’s GOTTA be Carnell Tate,” Paulus said when discussing what Cleveland should do with the sixth overall pick.

“It’s gotta be Carnell Tate, ITS GOTTA BE Carnell Tate,” – @NickPaulus on what the Browns should do at no. 6 overall. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/BqE6wP10Rh — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 22, 2026

Tate built an impressive resume at Ohio State, steadily developing into one of the most productive receivers in college football. Over his career, he recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging more than 15 yards per catch. His production increased each season, including a standout junior year where he had 57 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tate is widely regarded as a smooth and polished route runner who understands how to create separation at all levels of the field. He has strong hands and body control, allowing him to make difficult catches in traffic while also being a reliable target in critical situations. His ability to stretch the field vertically while also working effectively in the intermediate passing game makes him a versatile weapon.

Carnell Tate comes in at 6’2, 192lbs Smaller than he was listed… wiry frame of a vertical threat. Let’s see if the 40 time matches pic.twitter.com/UZm3UH7QJD — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 28, 2026

For a Browns offense that has struggled mightily in the passing game, adding a receiver with Tate’s skill set would provide an immediate boost.

Of course, selecting a wide receiver at No. 6 is not without risk. The Browns still have questions along the offensive line, particularly at left tackle, and passing on that could be viewed as a gamble depending on how the board falls.

Ultimately, the Browns have several viable paths they can take with their top pick. But if Paulus is correct, the decision might be much more straightforward than it seems.

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