Analyst Names 3 WRs Who Shined During OTA Workouts

With the Cleveland Browns holding their first voluntary practices last week, several high-profile players were not in attendance.

Among the team’s top receiving threats, neither wide receiver Amari Cooper nor tight end David Njoku were a part of the offense the Browns displayed on the field.

For analyst Pete Smith, their absences allowed Cleveland to take a deep look at some of the new players who joined the team as well as returning players who have not seen significant action.

Among the wide receiver group, Smith – who was on the “Locked On Browns” Podcast this week – named Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash as athletes who stood out during the first week of OTAs.

Smith also hinted at new coordinator Ken Dorsey’s offensive philosophy, noting that wide receivers have more “freedom” on how they run their routes based on reading the defense.

Jeudy lined up as the de facto No. 1 receiver in the workouts without Cooper or Elijah Moore at the practices, Smith added.

The analyst noted that Jeudy’s speed and acceleration stood out in the workouts, and the veteran wide receiver looked comfortable in the offense.

Smith also praised Tillman as a big, physical receiver who will benefit from having a year of NFL experience under his belt.

Tillman was Cleveland’s third-round selection in 2023, and the former Tennessee star played in 14 games during his rookie season.

Thrash was able to get open in the drills and was “as good as advertised,” Smith said.

The wide receiver was the Browns’ fifth-round selection in this year’s draft out of Louisville.

