Browns Nation

Monday, September 30, 2024
Analyst Names 4 Browns Who He Believes Are Trade Candidates

By
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith
Za’Darius Smith (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL regular season with aspirations of a Super Bowl run, or at the very least a deep playoff run.

With the team stumbling out of the gate with a 1-3 start, analysts are beginning to look at the Browns as a team ready to make drastic changes to its lineup.

Analyst John Sabol is among those who believe the Browns could become sellers this season in the trade market if the team continues down its current path.

Sabol took to X to name four Cleveland athletes he believes could become targets before the November 5 trade deadline, offering up wide receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore as well as defensive end Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Greg Newsome.

Entering the year, Cooper and Moore were believed to be part of a trio of receivers – along with Jerry Jeudy – who could help the Browns become a pass-friendly offense under quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Instead, Cooper – who led the league in drops through three weeks and likely will be credited with two more from Sunday’s contest – has looked extremely different than the back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver he was in 2022 and 2023.

Moore had his best season last year as a professional, catching 59 of his 104 targets for 640 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Moore has 18 times in four games, nabbing 12 passes for 81 yards.

Smith turned 32 this month, and the three-time Pro Bowl athlete has two sacks and 10 tackles through four games.

Newsome is a former first-round draft pick, and the Browns recently picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season.

Through three games, Newsome has seven tackles and two pass deflections for the Browns.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

