PFF Gives Deshaun Watson Highest Grade From Week 4

Through three games, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had mixed results as he looked at times awful, serviceable, and brilliant throughout parts of each contest.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, there was just brilliance.

Analysts across the Cleveland landscape took notice, pointing to a host of issues beyond the quarterback’s control as to why the Browns lost their matchup against the Raiders 20-16 yesterday.

PFF concurred.

On X, PFF concluded that Watson earned not only the highest grade listed in the post, but he also earned the team’s only grade above 80 on Sunday.

The highest-graded Browns in Week 4 vs the Raiders: 🥇 Deshaun Watson – 86.0

🥈 Devin Bush – 77.1

🥉 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 74.8

🏅 Jerome Ford – 74.3

🏅 Myles Garrett – 71.8 (min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/TYULwie9GL — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) September 30, 2024

PFF gave Watson an 86.0 grade after he finished the game 24-of-32 for 176 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

Watson also ran for 55 yards on 10 carries in the team’s third loss of the 2024 regular season.

In addition to Watson, linebackers Devin Bush and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned the next-best grades for the Browns.

Bush was second with a 77.1 grade as he finished with four tackles in relief of Jordan Hicks, who left the Raiders’ game with an injury.

Owusu-Koramoah is among the Browns’ top five finishers for the second time this season, earning a 74.8 grade from PFF.

The Pro Bowl linebacker earned a team-best nine stops with one tackle for loss against Las Vegas.

Running back Jerome Ford finished with a 74.3 grade while defensive end Myles Garrett recorded a 71.8 grade in Week 4.

Ford finished with 85 total yards as he earned 58 yards on the ground from 10 carries and 27 yards through the air off seven receptions.

Garrett – who had a reduced role as he dealt with injuries – finished with three tackles and two sacks on the afternoon.

