Analyst Names 4 WR ‘Locks’ To Make Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns have added another pass catcher to the mix.

They recently signed wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and while the rookie has plenty of catching up to do, he should be in a good position to make the team.

Analyst Cody Suek recently named four wide receivers who are “locks” to make the roster: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and Bond.

WR “locks” as of right now: Jeudy

Tillman

Thrash

Bond Two spots left to claim. https://t.co/0vLclWAAxz — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) August 18, 2025

Diontae Johnson is a strong candidate to fill one of the other two WR spots, with Kaden Davis another potential candidate because of his contributions to special teams.

The Browns didn’t add a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is why landing Bond, who was projected to be as high as a second-round pick, is a big boost.

After going undrafted in large part due to criminal charges he was facing, he missed all of the offseason practices and training camp, but he could become a factor during the regular season.

Jeudy is the only established NFL wideout among the four, with Tillman slightly more experienced than Thrash.

The Browns will most likely deploy a run-heavy offense, and rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. will also be in the mix for some targets.

So, though there may not be that many catches available, and the numbers may not pop out, the offense could look much more efficient with head coach Kevin Stefanski back in charge of play calling.

