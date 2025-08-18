Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, August 18, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names 4 WR ‘Locks’ To Make Browns’ Roster

Analyst Names 4 WR ‘Locks’ To Make Browns’ Roster

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Names 4 WR ‘Locks’ To Make Browns’ Roster
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have added another pass catcher to the mix.

They recently signed wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and while the rookie has plenty of catching up to do, he should be in a good position to make the team.

Analyst Cody Suek recently named four wide receivers who are “locks” to make the roster: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and Bond.

Diontae Johnson is a strong candidate to fill one of the other two WR spots, with Kaden Davis another potential candidate because of his contributions to special teams.

The Browns didn’t add a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is why landing Bond, who was projected to be as high as a second-round pick, is a big boost.

After going undrafted in large part due to criminal charges he was facing, he missed all of the offseason practices and training camp, but he could become a factor during the regular season.

Jeudy is the only established NFL wideout among the four, with Tillman slightly more experienced than Thrash.

The Browns will most likely deploy a run-heavy offense, and rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. will also be in the mix for some targets.

So, though there may not be that many catches available, and the numbers may not pop out, the offense could look much more efficient with head coach Kevin Stefanski back in charge of play calling.

NEXT:  Isaiah Bond Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation