Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names 5 QBs Who Would Fit Browns On Day 2 Of Draft

Analyst Names 5 QBs Who Would Fit Browns On Day 2 Of Draft

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Names 5 QBs Who Would Fit Browns On Day 2 Of Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to make an important decision.

With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Browns have to decide what position they’ll target with the No. 2 overall pick and what players they’ll try to build around for the foreseeable future.

There was a lot of talk of the Browns being most interested in a quarterback with their first-rounder, but those conversations have waned lately.

Instead, there’s growing suspicion that the Browns will take a player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at 2, waiting to take a quarterback until the second day of the draft.

While there aren’t as many blue-chip QB prospects in this year’s draft as there were in 2024, there are still several players that the Browns could wait on who could eventually become the team’s starter.

In a recent article on Cleveland.com, analyst Jonathan Simmons laid out five quarterbacks that the Browns could target on Day 2, naming Kyle McCord, Quinn Ewers, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe.

All of these players have upsides and downsides, of course, but if they wait until the second round to acquire a quarterback, they could feel more confident in their first-rounder, especially if they take Hunter or Carter.

There’s no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL, but those two prospects are said to be some of the best in recent history.

If their first-round pick pans out, and they find the right QB in the second or third round, this team’s rebuild could happen a lot sooner than one might realize.

NEXT:  Joe Flacco Appears To Favor 1 Prospect For Browns At Pick No.2
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation