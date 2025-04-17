Analyst Names 5 QBs Who Would Fit Browns On Day 2 Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to make an important decision.

With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Browns have to decide what position they’ll target with the No. 2 overall pick and what players they’ll try to build around for the foreseeable future.

There was a lot of talk of the Browns being most interested in a quarterback with their first-rounder, but those conversations have waned lately.

Instead, there’s growing suspicion that the Browns will take a player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at 2, waiting to take a quarterback until the second day of the draft.

While there aren’t as many blue-chip QB prospects in this year’s draft as there were in 2024, there are still several players that the Browns could wait on who could eventually become the team’s starter.

In a recent article on Cleveland.com, analyst Jonathan Simmons laid out five quarterbacks that the Browns could target on Day 2, naming Kyle McCord, Quinn Ewers, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe.

All of these players have upsides and downsides, of course, but if they wait until the second round to acquire a quarterback, they could feel more confident in their first-rounder, especially if they take Hunter or Carter.

There’s no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL, but those two prospects are said to be some of the best in recent history.

If their first-round pick pans out, and they find the right QB in the second or third round, this team’s rebuild could happen a lot sooner than one might realize.

