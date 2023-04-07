Analyst Names A Reason To Believe In Deshaun Watson In 2023

The Cleveland Browns have had a less-than-favorable situation at the QB position for the past two decades or so.

From 2000 until now, the team has started Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradowski, Colt McCoy, Jack Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens, Jacoby Brissett, and finally, Deshaun Watson.

That’s 34 starting quarterbacks in 22 years, with most of them going in and out of the lineup, and with some seasons with three or four guys starting at least one game.

Needless to say, that’s not exactly a recipe for success, and it doesn’t give the fans a lot of hope or optimism about their new gunslinger.

However, as unimpressive as he looked during his first six games with the organization, Watson is still the most gifted player on that list, and it’s not even close.

That’s why Browns color commentator Nathan Zegura wants the fans to be excited and optimistic about Watson ahead of next season.

“You go back and watch those games, there’s a throw or three every single game that is the best you’ve seen from a Cleveland Browns QB,” – @NathanZegura on Deshaun Watson bouncing back. Presented by @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/usdROyb6Cc — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 6, 2023

He claimed that he made several throws in every game that looked like the best from any QB in Browns’ history, and he might as well be right.

Of course, Watson still needs to play his way back into top form, but we already know what he’s capable of when he’s at his best, so he deserves the benefit of the doubt, at least from a football standpoint.