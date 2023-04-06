Browns Analyst Believes A Big Addition Is On The Horizon

The Cleveland Browns have made several additions this offseason in order to bounce back from a 7-10 season and return to the playoffs in 2023.

But by no means are they necessarily done making upgrades to their roster.

After the New York Jets signed defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, Browns analyst Jack Duffin surmised that it could mean Cleveland is nearing the signing of defensive tackle Al Woods.

Would assume this means the #Browns now get DT Al Woods 🤔 https://t.co/hGDhzrEd0k — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) April 6, 2023

Woods is a 13-year veteran who has played both defensive tackle and nose tackle, and he would make another nice addition to a Cleveland defense that greatly struggled in 2022.

It finished 20th in points allowed, and it especially struggled to defend the run, finishing 25th in rushing yards and 29th in rushing touchdowns given up.

Woods, a Louisiana State University product, has played for five different teams over the years, and he most recently was a member of the Seattle Seahawks, a team he helped reach the playoffs last season.

The Browns have already upgraded on defense by bringing in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, a highly regarded free agent, safety Juan Thornhill, a member of two Super Bowl championship teams with the Kansas City Chiefs, and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

On offense, they went ahead and added a third playmaker at wide receiver, not to mention a speed threat, by trading for Elijah Moore, who spent the last two seasons with the Jets.

The Browns now seem to possess a roster that will be considered a disappointment if it doesn’t participate in the postseason next year.