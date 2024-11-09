Analyst Names ‘Biggest Problem’ With Deshaun Watson, Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ season flew off the rails quickly due to a multitude of issues, but the main reason why the Browns are sitting at 2-7 is because once again, quarterback Deshaun Watson failed to live up to his historically-large contract and now that he is once again out for the year with an injury, the team has to figure out what the path forward looks like.

The situation is depressing no matter how you look at it, but one analyst recently named what the biggest problem really is with Watson and the Browns.

Legendary NFL safety Rodney Harrison spoke with Mike Florio on ProFootballTalk Live recently to talk about the Browns’ QB situation, and Harrison said “This is the problem. You have an organization that wants a guy to go out there and play his best football. How can Deshaun Watson play his best football when he’s got so much stuff off the field? He needs help.”

Harrison added, “I think something’s wrong with him…he needs some help.”

Watson’s off-field issues have been well-documented, and he has not been close to the player he was prior to the suspension ever since the Browns acquired him from the Houston Texans.

It’s unclear if the Browns have pushed Watson to get help in the form of therapy or counseling to deal with the mental aspect of his struggles, but if they did, it hasn’t worked.

Watson certainly makes enough money to seek out help on his own as well.

Again, it’s a brutal situation overall and the Browns are still on the hook for a lot of money over the next two years for Watson’s services.

