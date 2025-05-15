Analyst Names Biggest Surprise About Browns’ Schedule

The Cleveland Browns’ schedule is finally here.

It features some tough home games against mostly playoff-caliber opposition, but they should be mostly fine on the road.

They will also pack their bags to play overseas and host the Minnesota Vikings in London.

However, what they won’t have is a primetime game.

Discussing that, Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN Cleveland admitted to being surprised by that decision.

Nevertheless, he’s still confident that the team will play well enough for that to change at some point.

“You aren’t in primetime now, but you play well enough to be flexed into primetime later in the season,” Goldhammer said.

We’ve seen the league flex multiple games in the past.

That could be the case with the 2025 Browns, especially if Shedeur Sanders is named the starter.

Everybody will want to watch Sanders prove the doubters wrong and silence the critics.

And if he gets a chance to play and does well, it won’t be long before all the major networks are all over the Browns.

Of course, that’s a lot of ifs.

He needs to win the starting quarterback job first, and while the Browns’ QB room is far from impressive, he will face a steep battle, as he’s most likely last in the pecking order.

Then again, we’ve seen crazier things happen, and the Browns’ never-ending QB carousel always leaves the door open for all quarterbacks to take the field at some point in the season.

Hopefully, if that happens, it will be for good reasons this time.

