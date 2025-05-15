Browns’ Latest Record Projection Raises Eyebrows

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL season with high hopes and expectations.

They were fresh off a trip to the playoffs, boasted a dominant defense, and would have their quarterback back to full strength.

We already know what happened.

Now, after winning just three games in 2024, it’s tough to predict what version of this team we’ll see in 2025.

Unfortunately, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes this team won’t be much better than what we saw last season.

In his latest column, he predicted that the Browns will go 4-13 this year, adding that they will be right back in the quarterback market in the 2026 NFL Draft:

“Unless Sanders proves he should’ve been a first-round pick with a strong offseason showing, the Browns offense will be tough to watch in the upcoming campaign. The defensive line, led by four-time All-Pro Myles Garrett, is the strongest unit on the roster,” Moton wrote. “However, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s unit will eventually wear down late in games because it won’t get enough help from the offense. By December, Cleveland will be looking forward to using its own first-round pick on a quarterback.”

Truth be told, it’s hard to be overly optimistic about this group, all things considered.

There are no guarantees at wide receiver besides Jerry Jeudy, and even he has to prove that last year’s success wasn’t a fluke.

The offensive line should take a big step forward after last year’s debacle, but they’re still aging and brittle.

There will always be a chance that either of the quarterbacks they took in the 2025 NFL Draft will prove to be great and silence the critics, but that seems like a long shot at the moment.

Shedeur Sanders could be the likeliest candidate to break out, but he might be stuck at the bottom of the depth chart, and it’s not like there’s anything about his tape that pops out or makes you think that the league made a big mistake by turning their backs on him for four rounds.

