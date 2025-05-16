Analyst Names Browns’ Biggest Roster Concern

The Cleveland Browns didn’t address their need for more wide receivers this offseason.

While they signed a veteran like Diontae Johnson, he’s coming off a down and problematic season.

He played for three different teams and was not much of a factor for any of them.

Jerry Jeudy had a great first season with the team, but there are no guarantees going forward, as he was never consistent with the Denver Broncos.

With that in mind, Dalton Wasserman of PFF stated that the Browns’ wide receiver core was the weakest link on the team:

“Aside from Jerry Jeudy, who rode an incredible volume of targets to a 74.9 PFF receiving grade last season, the Browns are sorely lacking in proven receiving options. Cedric Tillman showed flashes as a vertical threat before suffering a season-ending concussion. Jamari Thrash and David Bell caught only three passes apiece over the entire season. Free-agent acquisition Diontae Johnson could offer some hope, but he posted just a 65.3 PFF receiving grade while playing for three different teams last season,” Wasserman wrote.

Truth be told, it’s impossible to argue with that statement.

Some might say that the offensive line was worse last season, and they would be right.

Then again, even though they’re aging and the team needs to find answers for the future, they also struggled because of injuries, and they should be much better in 2025.

At first glance, the Browns don’t have much talent or flashy players at wide receiver.

Unless someone takes a big leap or an undrafted free agent like Gage Larvadain proves to be better than expected, this might be another underwhelming year for the receivers corps.

Granted, the Browns drafted a workhorse pass-catcher in TE Harold Fannin Jr., but that might not be enough, not even if they go back to being a run-heavy team with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson wreaking havoc out of the backfield.

If things don’t work out early on in the season, they should hopefully make a trade to solve this issue.

