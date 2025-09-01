Analyst Names Browns’ ‘X-Factor’ In 2025

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with plenty of talent but significant questions remain about their offensive identity.

Their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will provide an early test of whether this roster can finally translate potential into production.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined and rookie quarterbacks still developing, the Browns are turning to veteran Joe Flacco to lead the offense.

Analyst Nick Pedone believes the 40-year-old quarterback will be the team’s ‘X-Factor’ this season.

“There’s talent all over this roster. They’ve got to put it together. Joe Flacco being my X-factor is a big piece of that because if Joe is able to beat the Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 and have that offense looking competent in Week 2 against the Ravens, then maybe I’m excited about what this football team can do,” Pedone said on 92.3 The Fan radio.

"There's talent all over this roster. They've got to put it together. Joe Flacco being my X-factor is a big piece of that." 🏈 @NickPedone12 and @RuiterWrongFAN on what the potential upside is with this #Browns team 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/9yVYUv8Xe3 pic.twitter.com/1lMRBdWsoE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 31, 2025

Flacco brings the stability Cleveland desperately needs at quarterback. His 2023 playoff run with the Browns proved he can still perform at a high level when given the opportunity.

Now he faces the challenge of establishing offensive rhythm from the season opener.

The Browns roster is loaded with talent across multiple positions. However, preseason performances revealed ongoing concerns about pass protection and consistency in the passing game.

Flacco’s experience managing difficult situations becomes crucial given the team’s early schedule.

Divisional games against Cincinnati and Baltimore will test whether the veteran can provide steady play while younger quarterbacks like Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders continue their development.

Early success under Flacco could give the coaching staff flexibility to evaluate other options later in the year.

More importantly, it might finally help this talented Browns roster reach its potential after years of underachievement.

NEXT:

Insider Issues Stark Warning To Browns This Season