Analyst Names Key Matchup To Watch In Browns, Broncos Game

The Cleveland Browns remain alive for a postseason berth despite the team’s current 3-8 mark.

One reason the Browns have optimism is the remainder of the team’s schedule showcases squads ahead of them in the AFC playoff picture, and upsets against those foes – plus a long winning streak – would boost Cleveland’s chances.

Their next opponent is the Denver Broncos, another team Cleveland trails in the standings.

PFF analyst Bradley Locker believes that veteran quarterback Jameis Winston has the opportunity to earn his third win as a starter this season against the Broncos.

In his recent article, Locker revealed the key matchup for the Browns against Denver, suggesting that Winston’s mobility against the Broncos’ pressure would be the key matchup to watch on Monday night.

“Over the past two weeks, Winston has recorded an NFL-best 91.8 PFF passing grade when he’s been moved in the pocket, going 8-of-11 for 199 passing yards, two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. Even as the Steelers forced Winston from the pocket in Week 12, he kept his eyes downfield and released several hold-your-breath throws with perfect accuracy en route to big gains,” Locker wrote.

Winston’s numbers weren’t particularly eye-popping against Pittsburgh last week as the 30-year-old quarterback finished with an 18-of-27 passing performance for 219 yards and an interception.

Still, the veteran made throws when it mattered the most, moving around in the pocket to make two drive-extending passes during his team’s final drive to set up the winning score.

Denver has one of the best defensive units in the league as the Broncos are yielding the third-fewest offensive yards per game (296 yards/game) and the second-fewest average points (16.8) in 2024.

