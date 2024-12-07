Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Jedrick Wills On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns have two glaring needs for this offseason.

They must revamp their offensive line, and they should also go after a quarterback.

The latter is a complicated situation, given Deshaun Watson’s contract.

The former, on the other hand, is a necessity.

That’s especially true after watching Jedrick Wills Jr. being placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

With the news, multiple fans claimed that he had played his final snap with the team already.

With Jed going to IR, He has officially played his last snap for the #Browns — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) December 7, 2024

aaaaaand that ends the Jedrick Wills era in Cleveland — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) December 7, 2024

Jedrick Wills Jr. has played his final snap as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He has been put on IR, ending his season. Why he wasn’t put on IR a month ago will never make sense to me…#Browns #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/v6knpvcssv — Browns Watcher♕ (@Browns_Watcher) December 7, 2024

Feels like Jedrick Wills Jr. (IR, knee) might have played his last down for the #Browns. Free-agent-to-be has played 13 games since 2023. https://t.co/e4cSBRRpIj — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 7, 2024

Truth be told, all signs point towards that.

The Browns don’t usually wait long before offering their players contract extensions, so the fact that they didn’t do that with Wills might indicate that they don’t want to keep him.

He lost his starting spot to Dawand Jones before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Also, his comments about making a “business decision” ruffled a lot of feathers, with some claiming that it was the reason why they decided to bench him in the first place.

Wills Jr. didn’t always look like the answer for this team.

He was also reportedly set to ask for a steep raise in his salary, one that might not be justified with his production on the field.

Jones is younger, and if he were healthy, he should be in line to be the starting left tackle for years to come.

But given his injury history and the lack of depth on this team’s offensive line, they will have to spare no expense or effort to add more talent there in the offseason.

NEXT:

Browns Made 4 Roster Moves On Saturday